Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Barr amid reports that the former attorney general referred to claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 general election as “bullshit.”

Trump lost the election to President Joe Biden but has continued to foster doubt among his base by repeating the baseless claims that the election was stolen from him, despite a complete lack of reputable evidence.

“It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed,” Trump wrote in a statement out Monday morning. “He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t.”

What got Trump so angry about Barr? The Atlantic published a preview of Betrayal, from ABC’s Jon Karl, which delves into how Trump and Barr’s relationship deteriorated in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

“He had expected Trump to lose and therefore was not surprised by the outcome,” Karl wrote. “He also knew that at some point, Trump was going to confront him about the allegations, and he wanted to be able to say that he had looked into them and that they were unfounded.”

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” said Barr. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

Trump also reportedly raged at his attorney general, asking, “How the fuck could you do this to me? Why did you say it?” — in reference to an interview Barr gave to the AP in December that dismissed the claims of election fraud.

Trump also took a shot at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly encouraged Barr to speak publicly to dismiss the former president’s claims of election fraud. “Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff,” Trump said.

The statement also lists examples of what Trump sees as clear evidence of the widespread voter fraud that cost him the election.

Read the full statement from Trump’s Save America PAC below:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud, and really let down the American people. Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn’t see what was wrong with it. Just like he failed to understand the Horowitz report and let everyone down with respect to getting a timely investigation (where’s Durham?) on all of the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration. It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed. He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t. He came in with a semi-bang and went out with a whimper. Earlier in his term Bill Barr went ballistic on CNN with Wolf Blitzer warning Democrats were changing election rules to flood the system with mail-in ballots that “as a matter of logic” are “very open to fraud.” They are, and Bill Barr did nothing about it. If there was no fraud, why are Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and other States spending so much time and effort on exposing the fraud? We already know that: -101,789 “obsolete” voters on the rolls in Georgia, including 18,486 dead people

-Ballot batches off by up to 17.5 percent in Maricopa County, Arizona

-“Massive” chain of custody problems with drop boxes in Georgia, missing hundreds of thousands of records for months after the election

-Thousands of ballots “wheeled in through the back door” in Fulton County days after the election

-“Double feeding” ballots in Fulton County, Georgia

-Nearly 200,000 illegal “indefinitely confined” votes in Wisconsin that violated Voter ID law

“Cash for votes” scheme in Nevada

-Illegal alien votes

-Election law changes were not authorized by the State Legislatures, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution And much more! If he felt this way, why did Barr say he was “greatly honored” and “proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people” in the final letter he wrote to me? He said, “Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.” Now it was revealed that Barr was being pushed to tell lies about the election by Mitch McConnell, another beauty, who was worried about damaging the Republicans chances in the Georgia runoff. What really damaged the Senate Republicans was allowing their races to be rigged and stolen, and worse, the American people to no longer believe their vote matters because spineless RINOs like Bill Barr and Mitch McConnell did nothing. Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word. Besides which, Barr, who was Attorney General (lawyer) shouldn’t be speaking about the President. Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told people within the Justice Department not to investigate the election. Just like he did with the Mueller report and the cover up of Crooked Hillary and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they don’t want to investigate the real facts. Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!

