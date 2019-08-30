President Donald Trump‘s public complaints about Fox News this week have not stopped his his typical social media habit of sharing clips from the network.

Today he posted a number of videos from Fox News trashing former FBI director James Comey after the OIG report released yesterday. Comey was not charged, but he was criticized for setting a “dangerous example” with his actions.

This morning Trump shared a Fox & Friends segment with former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright saying “in 2016, we had effectively a coup” going on:

This afternoon, he shared clips of both Congressmen Doug Collins, Peter King (who railed against an “attempted coup” too), and Jim Jordan:

“One of the most disgraceful examples of an abuse of power by a government official…when you read this report…this is a systematic effort to go after Candidate Trump, President Elect-Trump, and President Trump….you could virtually call this an attempted coup." @RepPeteKing pic.twitter.com/eThclvr5Ke — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

This should NEVER happen to another President again! pic.twitter.com/4ynSXVo9e9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

And he shared another clip, from America’s Newsroom, featuring former DOJ prosecutor James Trusty criticizing the “narcissism” of Comey feeling vindicated by the report:

"FALLOUT FROM IG'S SCATHING COMEY REPORT" pic.twitter.com/NrpeBkPbww — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]

