Trump Tweets Videos of Fox News Segments Trashing Comey, Decrying ‘Attempted Coup’
President Donald Trump‘s public complaints about Fox News this week have not stopped his his typical social media habit of sharing clips from the network.
Today he posted a number of videos from Fox News trashing former FBI director James Comey after the OIG report released yesterday. Comey was not charged, but he was criticized for setting a “dangerous example” with his actions.
This morning Trump shared a Fox & Friends segment with former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright saying “in 2016, we had effectively a coup” going on:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
This afternoon, he shared clips of both Congressmen Doug Collins, Peter King (who railed against an “attempted coup” too), and Jim Jordan:
Thanks @RepDougCollins – TRUE! pic.twitter.com/o49tPKdWct
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
“One of the most disgraceful examples of an abuse of power by a government official…when you read this report…this is a systematic effort to go after Candidate Trump, President Elect-Trump, and President Trump….you could virtually call this an attempted coup." @RepPeteKing pic.twitter.com/eThclvr5Ke
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
This should NEVER happen to another President again! pic.twitter.com/4ynSXVo9e9
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
And he shared another clip, from America’s Newsroom, featuring former DOJ prosecutor James Trusty criticizing the “narcissism” of Comey feeling vindicated by the report:
"FALLOUT FROM IG'S SCATHING COMEY REPORT" pic.twitter.com/NrpeBkPbww
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
[image via Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images]
