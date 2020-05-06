You may remember a long while ago there was a push for an Iran war powers resolution in Congress, supported by a few Republicans, that passed both in the Senate and the House.

President Donald Trump has now officially vetoed the resolution, calling it “very insulting” and accusing Democrats of playing politics:

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party. The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

He again defended his “decisive action” in taking out Qassem Soleimani and even said, “The Constitution recognizes that the President must be able to anticipate our adversaries’ next moves and take swift and decisive action in response. That’s what I did!”

Trump statement on veto of Iran resolution pic.twitter.com/JGU1WhA1U1 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 6, 2020

The Senate may vote to override the president’s veto, thought at this point it’s doubtful there will be enough votes to do so.

