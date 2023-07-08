Trump Vows to ‘Deny Entry to All Communists and Markers’ Into ‘Our Cunny’

Former President Donald Trump vowed to “deny entry to all communists and markers” into “our cunny” during a campaign rally gaffe in Iowa on Friday.

Speaking to a crowd of his supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Trump said, “I will also order our government to deny entry to all communists and markers.”

Pausing after the gaffe, Trump continued, “Look, we have Marxists, fascists, communists, they’re pouring into our country. We are going to deny them access to our cunny.”

According to several online definitions, “cunny” is a vulgar slang term for a woman’s genitals.

“Now the one problem is what about all the ones we already have that happen to be politicians, okay? Nancy Pelosi! Schumer! Schiff!” Trump went on as the crowd booed. “Schiff, how about Schiff? Shifty, shifty Schiff. Liar! What a liar.”

Trump’s gaffe went viral on social media, where he was ridiculed for messing up two words in less than a minute.

Trump: I will also order our government to deny entry to all communists and markers. pic.twitter.com/ESaYG1SvRa — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2023

Dementia J. Trump, ladies and gents. In the same clip below he then says “deny them access to our cunny” instead of country. He is misfiring more than a 1924 Studebaker. https://t.co/WqwMcb8oPY — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 7, 2023

“We are going to deny them access to our cunny.” https://t.co/aad5pOo8Dc — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) July 7, 2023

Last year, Trump played a compilation of President Joe Biden’s gaffes at one of his campaign rallies and mocked, “Joe Biden can’t speak clearly, he can’t think clearly.”

During Trump’s rally in Iowa on Friday, he also told his supporters that the Department of Justice’s charges against him were “all bullshit” as the audience cheered.

