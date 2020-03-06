comScore

Trump Walks Back His Pledge to Slash Entitlements: ‘I Will Protect Your Social Security and Medicare’

By Joe DePaoloMar 6th, 2020, 10:31 am

Hours after making a pledge to cut entitlements, President Donald Trump is already walking it back.

In a Friday morning Tweet, the president said he plans to “protect” Social Security and Medicare.

“I will protect your Social Security and Medicare, just as I have for the past 3 years,” Trump wrote.

The statement comes hours after Trump told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum that he planned to cut entitlements.

“[I]f you don’t cut something in entitlements, you will never really deal with the debt,” MacCallum told Trump.

“Oh, we’ll be cutting,” the president replied.

Democrats have seized on the remark, with many on social media suggesting that it’s likely to appear in ad campaigns leading up to the election.

Watch above, via Fox News.

