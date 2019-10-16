Trump’s ‘Don’t Be a Fool!’ Letter to Erdogan Comes Out, Completely Baffling Twitter: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan tweeted out an eyebrow-raising exclusive this afternoon: President Donald Trump‘s letter to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The letter, however, has some baffled and others questioning if this is real.

The letter from Trump shared by Regan reads, “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.”

It concludes, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.”

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

Several reporters tweeted the White House confirmed the letter as real, and a lot of people were frankly baffled:

It's hard to believe this well-considered, nuanced piece of statecraft didn't get the job done. https://t.co/midqLCTULp — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 16, 2019

This is a letter from the leader of the free world. "Let's work out a good deal!…Don't be a tough guy! Don't be a fool!" https://t.co/zQ1Shd8Msw — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 16, 2019

Imagine leaking this insane letter to a Fox host because you think it makes the administration look good https://t.co/XPQhYC5uaX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2019

Felt the need to ask WH if this is actually real and it is. pic.twitter.com/bHyIFw6cvO — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) October 16, 2019

Ok, let's pretend this Onion-like letter is real for a moment. Look at the date. Read the bluster. Now, realize we're bugging out so fast we're bombing our own bases. Tell me, do world leaders care one bit about the president's ridiculous rhetoric? https://t.co/TPqOq0pd37 — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 16, 2019

Holy Mother of God, I hope this is a prank. This can’t be real. https://t.co/bzgpre9mgX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2019

This is quite possibly one of the most unprofessional and juvenile letters I have ever seen written by a President of the United States. Who talks like this? https://t.co/YguCQikEqD — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 16, 2019

I didn't know I could cringe this hard. https://t.co/UaQPfM9lXh — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

did a 4th grader write this? https://t.co/oLdgbl13os — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 16, 2019

This man is a profound idiot and I can't believe the position of power we have put him in — it is just astonishing and infuriating to read something like this https://t.co/2vtaDeBkYO — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) October 16, 2019

I absolutely cannot tell if this is real or satire https://t.co/JdUYZQCkib — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 16, 2019

Half the world is laughing, the other half terrified, that we have a deranged fool as a president and seem unable to do anything about it. https://t.co/0aWCOQI3O1 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

Honestly this letter from Trump to Erdogan would make more sense if it were written in crayon on lined practice paper rather than on White House letterhead pic.twitter.com/YN97BuXgqk — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 16, 2019

That bizarre letter was sent a week ago, FYI. Meaning it was…basically thrown in the trash by Erdogan. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 16, 2019

