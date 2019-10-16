comScore

Trump’s ‘Don’t Be a Fool!’ Letter to Erdogan Comes Out, Completely Baffling Twitter: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

By Josh FeldmanOct 16th, 2019, 4:55 pm

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Fox Business anchor Trish Regan tweeted out an eyebrow-raising exclusive this afternoon: President Donald Trump‘s letter to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The letter, however, has some baffled and others questioning if this is real.

The letter from Trump shared by Regan reads, “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.”

It concludes, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.”

Several reporters tweeted the White House confirmed the letter as real, and a lot of people were frankly baffled:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: