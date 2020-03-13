During a Rose Garden press conference that addressed the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump ignored recommendations from health experts and shook hands with almost every guest, sparking a debate on Twitter.

Pres Trump has been shaking hands with a number of CEOs throughout press conference including leaders of Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Target. A full list of those business leaders he called up. Trump was in contact with a Brazilian official in FL who tested positive days ago. pic.twitter.com/ceZ2V0koPy — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 13, 2020

Everybody should be “social distancing” bit Trump – who has recently met with at least one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 – shakes folks by the hand at the national emergency announcement. pic.twitter.com/pcy1XoC13g — Carlton Reid (@carltonreid) March 13, 2020

Trump is shaking a lot of hands at this presser. pic.twitter.com/DuoAi4czII — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 13, 2020

every time someone touches that mic pic.twitter.com/nagfyvV93P — lauren warren (@iamlaurenp) March 13, 2020

shaking hands….at the coronavirus press conference pic.twitter.com/VxFFqr564E — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 13, 2020

And shakes the hand of every person at the press conference while telling the American people to be vigilant. https://t.co/0a8LSFpi0q — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) March 13, 2020

One guest decided on an elbow bump in order to avoid the handshake, and received praise on Twitter:

Trump offered to shake hands with one participant at news conference but that man opted for the elbow bump. pic.twitter.com/KqRnJ2n0b2 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 13, 2020

Trump handshake attempt is rebuffed pic.twitter.com/OfVut1Ikvg — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 13, 2020

The @target guy was the only one smart enough to just walk away and to not shake Trump’s hand — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) March 13, 2020

Trump has previously addressed his decision to continue shaking hands, “I love the people of this country and you can be a politician and not shake hands and I’ll be shaking hands with people and [if] they want to say hello and hug you and kiss you, I don’t care,” the president said during a Fox News town hall.

