Twitter Flips Out Over Trump Shaking Hands With Guests at Coronavirus Press Conference  

By Leia IdlibyMar 13th, 2020, 4:33 pm

During a Rose Garden press conference that addressed the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump ignored recommendations from health experts and shook hands with almost every guest, sparking a debate on Twitter.

One guest decided on an elbow bump in order to avoid the handshake, and received praise on Twitter:

Trump has previously addressed his decision to continue shaking hands, “I love the people of this country and you can be a politician and not shake hands and I’ll be shaking hands with people and [if] they want to say hello and hug you and kiss you, I don’t care,” the president said during a Fox News town hall.

