The UK’s Channel 4 claimed to have received “a vast cache of data” from President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign that shows 3.5 million Black Americans were flagged as people to deter from voting.

In the Trump campaign’s database of voters, Channel 4 alleged there was a category called “Deterrence” used to mark those who the campaign “hope don’t show up to vote.”

“Analysis by Channel 4 News shows Black Americans – historically a community targeted with voter suppression tactics – were disproportionately marked ‘Deterrence’ by the 2016 campaign,” Channel 4 claimed, adding, “In total, 3.5 million Black Americans were marked ‘Deterrence’.”

61 percent of the “Deterrence” category in the state of Georgia were reportedly Black Americans, while 46 percent of those in the category for North Carolina were also Black.

Overall, Channel 4 claims “Black, Hispanic, Asian and ‘Other’ groups made up 54% of the ‘Deterrence’ category.”

Channel 4 is set to air an investigation into the database on UK television later today.

🚨🚨Tonight at 7pm:🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 News investigation reveals a huge Trump campaign data leak, exposing how 3.5 million Black Americans were listed as ‘Deterrence’ – to try to stop them voting in 2016.#DeterringDemocracy pic.twitter.com/wkxKfbynu6 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) September 28, 2020

