Earlier, we posted about MSNBC airing unearthed footage of President Donald Trump and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein together at a 1992 party in Palm Beach. Now, one particular moment from the video is getting some attention on social media.

In a moment flagged by Time editor at large Anand Giridharadas, Trump — at the 1:30 mark in the video above — can be seen grabbing a woman from behind, and then patting her on the buttock.

The women at the Mar-a-Lago bash were cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills — whom Trump once tried to purchase. At one point in the footage, Trump was seen whispering to Epstein at gesturing to one of the women.

According to ABC News, at least 17 women have accused the president of sexual misconduct. Most recently, longtime Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll claimed that Trump raped her in a New York department store.

