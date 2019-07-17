Producers at NBC News dug up archival footage that shows President Donald Trump and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein enjoying time together at a Mar A Lago party featuring the Buffalo Bills cheerleaders shot in 1992.

Host Mika Brzezinksi introduced the segment, presented as damning evidence of Trump’s lying, that the clip was “shot in November of 1992 before Trump opened the resort as a club,” further explaining that the footage “shows the future president surrounded by cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, capturing Trump’s fun-loving bachelor lifestyle for an appearance on Faith Daniels NBC talk show.”

What follows is then private citizen Trump enthusiastically gesticulating with a denim shirt clad Epstein, as the two laugh together, point, and comment on what they see before them. It’s not clear what exactly they are discussing, but it appears that they are assessing the women dancing before them.

Trump has publically claimed that he knew Epstein, who has pleaded guilty of being a sexual predator in a sweetheart plea deal that ultimately led to the resignation of Trump administration Alex Acosta. The soon to be former Labor Secretary served as US Attorney in Florida in 2008 and oversaw the prosecution of Epstein.

Trump said that he was “not a fan” of Epstein’s, knew him because they both were figures in the Palm Beach social scene, but had a falling out roughly 15 years ago, which would have been about 12 years after this footage was shot.

Host Joe Scarborough summed it up “the and Epstein there very much enjoying that party, and Donald Trump saying he never liked Jeffrey Epstein. Once again, proven to be a lie.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

