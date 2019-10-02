There was an odd exchange between President Donald Trump and Fox News reporter John Roberts during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

After reading prepared statements lauding the healthy and diplomatic relationship the United States enjoys with Finland, President Trump called on the Fox News Chief White House Correspondent as he so often does, who thanked the president then noted that he had two questions he planned to ask.

“Two questions to ask, maybe ask them separately to get a fresh answer out of each one,” Roberts stated, before asking “the three house intelligence, three house committees looking into the impeachment inquiry gave notice sending a subpoena to the White House for documents and other materials. Will you cooperate with those subpoenas?”

President Trump answered simply “Well, I always cooperate. This is a hoax,” before filibustering with a slightly different variation of what he said in the past hour in the Oval Office and via Twitter over the past few days. After he wrapped, Trump said “Okay. What’s your second question? You shouldn’t be asking two questions.”

Roberts then seemed to editorialize his engagement with the embattled president saying “You’re going to want to answer this.”

Trump interjected, asking Roberts, “Do me a favor, ask one of the Finnish President?”

Roberts again said, “I think you’re going to want to answer this question,” clearly signaling to the president that his question was politically expedient for him to answer during this very politically challenging time for him. Roberts followed again with, “Can I come back to you? Because I think you’ll want to answer this.”

Trump finally got the gist and said “Sounds like I might like the question. Go ahead…maybe for the first time in three years, I’ll have a question and love it.”

Roberts then noted a new report about “how a whistle-blower met with a member of Adam Schiff’s staff.”

Trump replied “I love that question. It shows Schiff is a fraud. I love that question.”

Roberts continued “The whistle-blower, according to this report, met with a member of Adam Schiff’s staff, got it right there. You know it?”

Trump interjected “I hate to say it’s the New York Times, I can’t believe they wrote it. Maybe getting better.”

Roberts: “Your response that that happened and Schiff might have learned some of what the whistleblower knew prior to the complaint was filed.

Trump doubled down on calling it a scandal, but added that in his esteem, Rep. Adam Schiff “probably helped write it.”

Roberts is a well-respected and long-time veteran of D.C. reporting, so it was a curious move for his open effort to convince the President to allow a follow-up question because it politically benefitted him.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Shep Smith, Roberts addressed this by noting ” I didn’t care where the president like the question or not.” adding “I thought it was important to question to ask since the news was breaking literally just before the president walked out on stage.”

Watch above via CNN.

