By Mediaite StaffJan 15th, 2020, 9:53 am

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the list of House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

CNN’S Manu Raju provides a helpful breakdown of how this day is going to play out, before the articles of impeachment are delivered to the Senate tomorrow:

The presser kicks off at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live above, via Time.

