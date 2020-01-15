House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the list of House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

CNN’S Manu Raju provides a helpful breakdown of how this day is going to play out, before the articles of impeachment are delivered to the Senate tomorrow:

How today will play out

– Pelosi names managers at 10a

– House votes to name managers

– Pelosi holds ceremony to sign papers at 5p; House clerk signs papers

– Managers walk over to Senate to deliver message from House approx 5:15pET; articles delivered tomorrow and read aloud — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 15, 2020

The presser kicks off at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live above, via Time.

