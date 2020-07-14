President Donald Trump is holding a press conference in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the press conference will focus largely on China. But if he takes questions, Trump will undoubtedly be confronted about a number of remarks he made in a CBS interview – of which excerpts have just been released.

Notably, the president scolded CBS’ Catherine Herridge for asking what he deemed to be a “terrible question” when she quizzed Trump as to why “African-Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?”

“So are white people,” Trump replied. “So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

The news conference is slated to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch above, via the White House.

