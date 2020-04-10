Friday’s daily White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET to avoid conflicts with Good Friday plans.

At Thursday’s briefing, President Donald Trump addressed proposals to aid the airline business amid the coronavirus, claiming, “We are going to be in a position to do a lot to help them so that they keep their employees and help their businesses.”

Trump told reporters he was in discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, regarding the turmoil over oil production.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the coronavirus task force has since addressed Trump’s reported plan to get businesses back up by May 1st on Friday morning, reminding CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, “the virus kind of decides whether or not it’s going to be appropriate to open or not.”

