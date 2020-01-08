President Donald Trump will give a statement from the White House Wednesday following Iran’s missile attack against U.S. forces in Iraq. The speech is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Pentagon confirmed that two Iraqi airbases — both of which housed American troops – were struck on Tuesday by missiles launched from Iran. Officials have suggested the strikes did not result in any casualties. The Iranian government called the attacks “proportionate measures in self-defense” following the deadly airstrike against Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

After Trump ordered the strike against Soleimani, he repeatedly threatened to launch dozens of attacks against Iran if they attempted any kind of retaliation. Trump stepped back somewhat from his controversial threat to target Iranian cultural sites, and after the news broke of Iran’s missile attack, he announced he would make an address while simultaneously insisting that “All is well!”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Trump’s handling of the Iran situation has drawn ample criticism from his Democratic political opponents. Most of Trump’s detractors argue that he should’ve alerted Congress that he was authorizing the Soleimani airstrike, that the move could lead to another war in the Middle East, and that Trump is using this development to distract from the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him.

