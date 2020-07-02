President Donald Trump announced a surprise press conference at the White House Thursday morning. He is expected to address the jobs report, which showed the U.S. economy adding 4.8 million jobs in the month of June.

News Conference at 9:30. Great Jobs Numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2020

The unemployment dropped to 11.1%, according to data from the Department of Labor.

The 4.8 million jobs number exceeded expectations: according to CNBC, economists were predicting 2.9 million jobs would be added to the economy for the month.

As the country ambles towards a reopening of the economy despite the still raging coronavirus pandemic, the 4.8 million new jobs is a small step towards regaining the 20 million lost at the outset of the pandemic.



