President Donald Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) San Francisco district, Friday, calling it a “dangerous & disgusting Slum” with “filth pouring into the Pacific Ocean.”

“The Impeachment Witch Hunt should be over with the statement made last night by the President and Foreign Minister of Ukraine,” President Trump posted. “Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who should be home cleaning up the dangerous & disgusting Slum she is making of her District in San Francisco, where even the […] filth pouring into the Pacific Ocean is rapidly becoming an environmental hazard, is getting NOTHING DONE.”

“She is a Do Nothing Democrat as Speaker, and will hopefully not be in that position very long,” he concluded. “Approve USMCA, which has been sitting on her desk for months!”

California’s 12th district, which Pelosi represents, is situated in San Francisco.

Despite the 12th district being the 17th most wealthy district in the country, with a reported “median income of $97,282,” San Francisco has received attention from conservative critics for its problems with homelessness, drug abuse, and public defecation.

