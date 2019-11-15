Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-LA) railed against the “cultured, cosmopolitan, goats milk latte-drinking, avocado toast-eating insiders elite,” during a Louisiana rally for President Donald Trump, Thursday, despite the fact that he attended Oxford University’s prestigious Magdalen College.

“I stand before you tonight as a proud deplorable, and unlike some of the folks in Washington, D.C.,” Kennedy declared. “I’m talking about the cultured, cosmopolitan, goats milk latte-drinking, avocado toast-eating insiders elite.”

“As a deplorable, I believe that everybody counts, and I care about you,” Kennedy continued, adding, “And so does the President of the United States of America.”

Despite his attempt to distance himself from the “insiders elite,” Kennedy attended the prestigious Magdalen College at Oxford University, which boasts such alumni as Oscar Wilde, King Edward VIII, C.S. Lewis, T. E. Lawrence, Prince Chichibu of Japan, and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

At Magdalen College, a team of domestic staff, referred to as “scouts,” clean students’ rooms, and attendees enjoy a private deer park and gardens.

Deplorable? Sure.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

