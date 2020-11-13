WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Biden Won Election, Gives Update on Covid Efforts

President Donald Trump is set to speak in the White House Rose Garden Friday at 4 p.m. ET to give an update on Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s effort to develop and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine.

This will be the first time Trump speaks publicly since President-elect Joe Biden was announced the projected winner of the 2020 election.

Although physically out of the public eye, aside from the Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony, the president has been tweeting false claims about voter fraud and election rigging.

Trump reportedly had an Operation Warp Speed meeting at the White House earlier on Friday, and Pfizer announced this week that its trials have shown its coronavirus vaccine is “more than 90% effective.”

ABC News, NBC News, and CNN have also called the presidential race in Georgia for Joe Biden on Friday, while North Carolina went to Trump.

Watch above, via the White House.

