President Donald Trump doubled down on his false claim that Volodymyr Zelensky cleared him of the quid pro quo at the root of the Ukraine scandal as he left the White House to travel to the NATO summit in London.

As he spoke to the White House press pool, Trump railed against the impeachment inquiry “hoax” and by calling it a “disgrace to our country.” Trump made his point by saying “all you have to do is look at the words of the Ukrainian president.”

“There was breaking news today, the Ukrainian president came out and said very strongly that President Trump did nothing wrong. That should be case over. He just came out a little while ago and said President Trump did nothing wrong and that should end everything, but it will never end it because they want to do what they want to do.”

Trump’s remarks after he tweeted that “The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls.” All of this is a heavy distortion of what Zelensky said.

What Zelensky actually did in his interview with Time Magazine was slam Trump’s withholding of congressionally-approved military aid to a war-torn ally in need. Zelensky called it a lack of fairness from the U.S., and he also bashed Trump’s comments about Ukraine’s corruption, saying it hurts their situation on the world stage in multiple critical ways.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

