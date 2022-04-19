Moments from a joint press conference in late September featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former President Donald Trump is getting renewed attention given the current state of affairs.

Actually, one moment, in particular, has gone viral recently, and that’s the look on Zelensky’s face after Trump says “I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem,” which was originally posted by independent journalist Aaron Rupar, who shared a number of moments from that press conference during the UN General assembly meeting in fall of 2019.

You can see that moment below in the second tweet below.

OMG — get a load of the look on Zelensky's face as Trump tells him, "I really hope that you and President Putin can get together and solve your problem." pic.twitter.com/IIefxLdXvB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2019

The entire joint press conference lasted 18 minutes which you can see on C-SPAN and is a fascinating trip down memory lane as it occurred on the same day the transcript of a phone call between the two was released to the public, a phone call that led to Trump’s first impeachment on allegations that he had asked a foreign entity to dig up dirt on a domestic political rival, and even withheld congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine until and unless that happened.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com