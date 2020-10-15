President Donald Trump supporters erupted into boos at his Thursday rally after the president called Dr. Anthony Fauci a “nice guy” before trashing him as “a Democrat.”

Trump noted many members of his crowd were wearing masks before citing a CDC report for the second time today, which claimed that 71 percent of coronavirus patients reported always wearing a mask.

The president then bashed Fauci’s mask policy and claimed that he is “a Democrat”– prompting rallygoers to boo the health expert.

“You have my friend — and he’s a nice guy — Tony. Tony Fauci, he’s a nice guy. He said, ‘This is not a threat, it’s not a problem, don’t worry about it … It’s the craziest thing,” Trump said. “Then he said, ‘Do not wear a mask, do not wear a mask under any circumstances. Don’t wear a mask, don’t, don’t, don’t.’ Right? So we don’t wear a mask, and then they say wear a mask. Did you ever see any conflicts? But he’s a nice guy so I keep him around. We keep him around.”

“He’s a Democrat, everybody knows that,” added the president. “He is [Andrew] Cuomo’s friend. Cuomo did the worst job of any governor in the United States.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]