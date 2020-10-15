Trump Cites CDC to Defend His Maskless Rallies, Says Many Mask-Wearers Still Catch Covid-19

President Donald Trump went on another anti-mask rant during an interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney — citing a CDC article that claimed 71 percent of coronavirus patients in their study reported always wearing a mask.

During the Thursday interview, Varney asked the president about his packed and largely maskless rallies, noting that many people are calling the events superspreaders.

Trump took the question as an opportunity to trash his opponent before he used the CDC report to downplay the importance of mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, Joe doesn’t have any rallies because nobody shows up to his rallies. So he doesn’t have the same problem but what I do is outside is a big thing,” Trump said.

The president then alleged that people at his rallies do wear masks before referencing a CDC study in order to defend the events and advocate against mask wearing.

“CDC comes out with a statement that 85 percent of the people wearing masks catch it,” Trump said. “Did you see that yesterday? They came out. What’s that all about?”

The president is likely referencing a CDC article that noted that 71 percent of coronavirus patients in their study reported always wearing a mask for the two weeks prior to their positive diagnosis. On the other hand, 74 percent of the control group, which is compiled of people who do not have the coronavirus, also claimed to always wear a mask.

The CDC report is not meant to deter people from wearing a mask, in fact, the health institute strongly promotes mask wearing and the article was meant to warn readers of widespread transmission within communities.

Trump likely got the number 85 from a Breitbart article on the report, which combined the 71 percent of the case patients who always wear a mask and the 14 percent who “often” wear one to conclude that 85 percent of mask-wearers contract the virus.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

