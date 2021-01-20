WATCH: Trump Waves Goodbye as He Boards Air Force One for the Last Time

Donald Trump promised his supporters “we’ll see you soon” before bidding them farewell in his final speech as President of the United States.

Trump held a rally at Joint Base Andrews before leaving Washington, eschewing political tradition by not participating in the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden. As he touted the endeavors of his administration, Trump extended his thanks to Vice President Mike Pence and said “I wish the new administration great luck and great success.”

“I think they will have great success,” Trump said. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular. We put it in a position like it’s never been before.”

Trump did not mention his successor by name, nor was there any mention of the mob of his supporters who threatened to kill Pence as they stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Instead, Trump concluded by telling the crowd “we will be back in some form…Have a good life, we will see you soon.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump continued to mingle with family and friends in the crowd while The Village People’s YMCA played in the background. Eventually, they made their way over to Air Force One, where Trump gave a last wave to the crowd before heading to Florida.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

