President Donald Trump delivered the final speech of his administration from the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday morning, moments before jetting off to Mar-a-Lago and hours before the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled on Marine One from the White House to the base, where a crowd that included his adult children Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany, Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner waited for his speech.

The prompter-free speech was a rambling accounting of Trump’s accomplishments as president, with a lamentation that the “China virus” bludgeoned the U.S. economy. There were textbook Trumpian flourishes, including his claim he drew 75 million votes in the 2020 election (the number is 74.2 million).

He also offered warm words for the next administration — an odd touch, given his refusal to attend the inauguration and already infamous attempt to undo the election.

“The future of this country has never been better,” Trump said. “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

“Goodbye, we love you, we will be back in some form,” Trump concluded, a comment that prompted cheers from the crowd.

Not in attendance at Trump’s farewell address: his Vice President Mike Pence, who will be attending Biden’s inauguration. Trump offered warm words for Pence, a stark shift from his previous rhetoric attacking his vice president for refusing to join the effort to overturn Biden’s election win.

