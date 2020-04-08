comScore

‘WHO IS THIS DUMBA**?’: NY Post Reporter Destroyed for Asking Trump Absurd Tiger King Question During Coronavirus Briefing

By Reed RichardsonApr 8th, 2020, 7:06 pm
New York Post reporter Steven Nelson was absolutely roasted online for using his time during the daily White House coronavirus press briefing to ask President Donald Trump about possibly pardoning Joe Exotic from the Tiger King documentary that has become a pop culture hit.

With nearly 450,000 Americans having contracted the COVID-19 and more than 13,000 deaths so far, the notion that a supposedly professional journalist would instead shift the focus of the questions to the president to a snarky, stunt set off a torrent of criticism.

However, there was also a contingent among the mostly conservative Twitterati that found the question a real hoot and a welcome break from all the depressing news about actual death and disease among their fellow Americans.

Update: Nelson pushed back on all those challenging his journalistic priorities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in a comment to Mediate: “At today’s White House briefing, I asked about WHO coronavirus funding, negotiations on a post-crisis infrastructure bill, and the top-rated TV show as people stay at home during the outbreak. I have nothing more to add.”

One of those things, even the most elementary of media watchers can see, is definitely not like the others.

