60 Minutes Does Deep Dive into Death of Jeffrey Epstein, Obtains Photos of His Autopsy

60 Minutes began its show Sunday with a deep dive into the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose death in a Manhattan jail has led to swirling conspiracies.

The newsmagazine program even obtained photos of Epstein’s cell taken after his death and photos of Epstein’s corpse and his autopsy, some of which are visible in the video above and are fairly graphic.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi also read off a supposed suicide note written by Epstein that said ““One guard kept me in a locked shower stall for one hour. Noel, the guard, sent me burnt food. Giant bugs crawling over my hands. No fun.”

Michael Baden, the pathologist hired by Epstein’s family who is contesting the autopsy finding of suicide, was also interviewed in the piece and talked about the mechanics of usual hanging deaths and why he believes there are inconsistencies in Epstein’s death. Baden has said the evidence suggests foul play to him.

“[Baden] and Epstein’s brother, Mark, met with the government and asked to see any forensic testing and any video. But they say they were told the ongoing criminal case against the two guards prevents the Justice Department from releasing any information,” Alfonsi reported, referring to the two guards who allegedly left Epstein alone in his cell for hours – resulting in his death.

“Disappointed that they never got to face Epstein in court, many victims are now angry that the investigation into his death has left so many questions still unanswered,” Alfonsi concluded.

Watch an excerpt above, via CBS News.

