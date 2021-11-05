The son of the late Colin Powell delivered an emotional eulogy on Friday about the former general and secretary of state.

Powell died on Oct. 18 due to complications from Covid-19 even though he was fully vaccinated. Powell was 84 years old and was immunocompromised from his battles with both Parkinson’s and multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that attacks white blood cells.

Speaking at his father’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral, Michael Powell, who was Powell’s only son, spoke glowingly about his father as a caring and loving parent and leader.

“My father made a monumental difference. He lived. He lived well,” he remarked. “I’ve heard it asked ‘Are we still making his kind?’ I believe that the answer to that question is up to us.”

“To honor his legacy, I hope we do more than consign him to the history books. I hope we recommit ourselves to being a nation where we are still making his kind,” said Powell. “For as he said in his autobiography, his journey was an American journey.”

“Colin Powell was a great lion with a big heart,” he continued, getting choked up. “We will miss him terribly.”

Preceding Michael Powell, former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armatige and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gave eulogies.

via Fox News.

