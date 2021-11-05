Good News and Bad News for CNN. Could We REALLY See the End of the Pandemic? | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2021

MEDIA WINNER: CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski

The CNN KFile team dropped their latest investigative report shortly before midnight Thursday, this time focusing on Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Lake, a longtime Phoenix-area news anchor, has secured the coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump, but it’s several of her other supporters who drew the attention of CNN’s Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski, who shared their research in a detailed and heavily-sourced article.

Their findings include Lake campaigning with several people who have promoted some of the most extreme and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to crawl out of the QAnon cesspool, like Mary Ann Mendoza, who was dropped from speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention after her pro-QAnon social media posts were discovered, including claiming Jews were plotting to take over the world.

Oh, there’s also an actual Nazi sympathizer who complained that Adolf Hitler was misunderstood and an anti-masking activist who made local headlines for “harassing a store specializing in wigs for cancer patients this summer because it required customers to wear masks.”

Thoroughly researched, well-written, solid journalism. That’s a win.

MEDIA LOSER: CNN’s Television Lineup

We’ve named Fox News’ Tucker Carlson the Media Loser of the Day frequently enough that your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent has joked about retiring his jersey. But the reality is that in the media business, money talks — ratings drive advertising revenue, and Carlson is absolutely killing it in the ratings.

CNN? Not so much.

Carlson not only beat every CNN show in the ratings Wednesday night, but the viewers he got in the 25-54 viewer demographic alone were enough to beat the total numbers of every single CNN program, with the sole exception of Anderson Cooper 360.

Tucker Carlson Tonight scored 3.92 million viewers overall and 758,000 in the demo. Anderson Cooper 360 had 790,000 total viewers, and 193,000 in the demo.

The trend continued across the prime time lineup, with CNN averaging 703,000 viewers overall, while Fox News averaged — in the demo alone — 627,000 viewers. Fox News dominated the morning ratings too.

Data gathered by Per Nielsen MRI Fusion showed that Fox News is even getting a larger share of liberal viewers than CNN during prime time. Ouch.

