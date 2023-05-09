‘A Hole in the Fence? Seriously?!’ CNN’s John Berman Flabbergasted at Report on Philly Prison Escape

CNN News Central anchor John Berman was taken aback at a report about two men who escaped from a Philadelphia prison Tuesday morning.

Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to CNN. As Berman noted, the two men “slipped through a hole in the fence and they were not discovered missing until a day later.” A manhunt was currently underway in the area around the prison, he added.

“A hole in the fence? Seriously?!” said an incredulous Berman as he introduced CNN correspondent Danny Freeman to report from Philadelphia.

“Yeah, John, this doesn’t necessarily sound like the Shawshank Redemption here,” Freeman replied, referencing the 1994 film in which a prisoner played by Tim Robbins masterminds an escape plot over nearly two decades — Grant and Hurst simply “slipped through the hole of the fence in the rec yard.”

The escape has “alarmed a lot of Philadelphians,” Freeman added, since the two men had escaped Sunday evening but were not discovered missing until Monday, “so they must have missed three head counts.”

Authorities have warned that the men should be considered dangerous, with Hurst charged with four homicides and Grant charged with multiple gun and narcotics charges.

It was a “stunning report,” remarked Berman, repeating again how the men had “missed three head counts.”

Watch above via CNN.

