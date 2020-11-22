Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (R), a prominent ally to Donald Trump, called the president’s legal team “a national embarrassment” and said it’s time to end their attempt to challenge the 2020 Election results.

Christie joined George Stephanopoulos on Sunday for This Week’s panel discussion, where he spoke against Trump’s refusal to start facilitating a transition of power. He said Trump and his team have had plenty of time to make their voter fraud case and dispute the results, but then Christie kicked things up a notch and said “the conduct of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment.”

Christie especially honed in on Sidney Powell, who pushed a multitude of wild, conspiracy theory-type claims while representing Trump. He noted that she has accused Republican governor of Georgia Brian Kemp of criminal actions, and yet, she has never produced any evidence to back up any of her claims on TV.

He went on:

“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom. They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud…I have been a supporter of the president’s, I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented, and you must conclude — as Tucker Carlson even concluded the other night — that if you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.”

Watch above, via ABC.

