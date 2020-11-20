Tucker Carlson responded Friday night to Trump lawyer Sidney Powell in a notable dispute over evidence of a pretty staggering election claim she’s been making.

To recap: the Trump legal team has made a lot of bizarre claims about the election. Powell in particular has been claiming that tons and tons of votes were changed by voting machines. Carlson said on Thursday his show reached out to Powell to ask to see the evidence, but she refused and “when we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

Powell shot back at Carlson on Fox Business Friday morning claiming he was “insulting, demanding, and rude.”

Carlson followed up Friday night saying, “We’ve heard from a lot of people about that segment, including people in the White House and people close to the president.”

“Like us, they have concluded this election was not fair. Like us, they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened,” Carlson said, before adding, “like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes.”

Carlson said it “might have happened” but there’s still no evidence showing it yet. He added, “And by ‘they,’ we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team. They have not seen Powell’s evidence either — no testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself, so that’s where we are.”

Carlson noted Powell has since said she’ll be able to prove this wild claim, saying, “As far as we are concerned, that is great news. If Sidney Powell can prove that technology companies switched millions of votes and stole the presidential election, she will have almost single-handedly uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country and no one will be more grateful for that than us.”

