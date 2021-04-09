comScore Kimberly Godwin is Disney's Pick For ABC News President

JUST IN: ABC News Has Reportedly Chosen a New President

By Aidan McLaughlinApr 9th, 2021, 9:01 am

ABC News looks set to name a new president, a few months after the departure of James Goldston in January.

CBS News executive vice president Kimberly Godwin is in the “final stages of negotiations” for the job, according to NBC reporter Dylan Byers.

The report is based on two anonymous sources who spilled on the negotiations between ABC News parent company Disney and Godwin, a veteran of CBS who would become the first Black woman to lead a broadcast news division, as Byers notes.

