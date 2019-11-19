During Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony in the impeachment hearings today, the official White House Twitter account retweeted a few moments from the proceedings and comments from Republican lawmakers. At one point, the account highlighted testimony from former NSC official Tim Morrison where he said he had concerns about Vindman’s judgment.

Tim Morrison, Alexander Vindman's former boss, testified in his deposition that he had concerns about Vindman's judgment. pic.twitter.com/xwHOt4bsHS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 19, 2019

ABC’s Jon Karl remarked upon how “extraordinary” this was, during a report on the hearings this afternoon, that the White House account “actually attacked Vindman” with this tweet.

.@jonkarl to @GStephanopoulos: "The official White House Twitter account actually attacked Vindman." "Keep in mind, he still works there. Presumably tomorrow he will go back to work at the National Security Council." https://t.co/I5nBjR3QiM #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/gLsup6ZNQ9 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 19, 2019

“Keep in mind, he still works there,” Karl added. “Presumably tomorrow he will go back to work at the National Security Council.”

And he was far from the only person who noticed:

Official White House twitter account attacking a current White House official in the middle of that official's testimony before Congress. https://t.co/2iVrqKZxd6 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 19, 2019

The WH is attacking a decorated Army officer who is STILL an NSC staffer. https://t.co/nx2gO992D9 — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 19, 2019

White House account goes after a Trump administration aide as he testifies on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/BaepoXQoQR — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) November 19, 2019

REMARKABLE: The White House attacks its own Ukraine adviser on the National Security Council — yes, he's still employed by the entity attacking him.https://t.co/P88RUGFxYi — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 19, 2019

CNN reported yesterday that White House aides “have explored moving some impeachment witnesses on loan to the White House from other agencies, such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, back to their home departments ahead of schedule.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]