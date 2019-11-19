comScore

ABC’s Jon Karl: ‘Extraordinary’ to See the WH Twitter Account ‘Actually Attacked Vindman’ When He Still Works There

By Josh FeldmanNov 19th, 2019, 2:22 pm

During Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s testimony in the impeachment hearings today, the official White House Twitter account retweeted a few moments from the proceedings and comments from Republican lawmakers. At one point, the account highlighted testimony from former NSC official Tim Morrison where he said he had concerns about Vindman’s judgment.

ABC’s Jon Karl remarked upon how “extraordinary” this was, during a report on the hearings this afternoon, that the White House account “actually attacked Vindman” with this tweet.

“Keep in mind, he still works there,” Karl added. “Presumably tomorrow he will go back to work at the National Security Council.”

And he was far from the only person who noticed:

CNN reported yesterday that White House aides “have explored moving some impeachment witnesses on loan to the White House from other agencies, such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, back to their home departments ahead of schedule.”

