PEW POLL: Trump Drops Whopping 35 Points Among Key Voting Group That Helped Him Win in 2024

A Pew Research Center survey released on Friday shows President Donald Trump’s standing slipping across multiple metrics, with an especially stark drop among younger voters who helped power his 2024 victory.

Trump’s overall approval rating now sits at 34%, the lowest point of his second term, according to the survey conducted April 20–26 among 5,103 U.S. adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points. While Republicans still largely back the president, cracks are emerging within key parts of his coalition — particularly among voters under 35.

Among Trump’s 2024 voters, approval has fallen from 95% in the early days of his term to 78% today. Among younger supporters, just 57% of Trump voters under 35 now approve of his job performance, marking a major drop from the near-universal support he enjoyed among his coalition at the beginning of his second term. The drop is a whopping 35 points from the 92% approval rating he enjoyed among his youngest voters at the start of 2025.

By contrast, older voters have remained far more loyal. About 87% of Trump voters ages 50 and older still approve of his performance.

The survey also details broader declines in how Americans view Trump’s personal traits and leadership. Just 38% now say he “keeps his promises,” down from 51% shortly after his reelection, while 44% describe him as “mentally sharp,” a slight dip from last summer. Confidence in his handling of key issues has also slipped, including immigration (41%) and use of military force (38%).

Even so, Trump continues to receive strong marks from Republicans overall, with 68% approving of his job performance. Democrats remain nearly unified in opposition, with just 5% approving.

On Thursday, as pollster G. Elliott Morris noted on X in response to a separate April survey from Strength in Numbers/Verasight, Trump’s numbers have been so weak that they “literally broke the scale” of one of his tracking graphs, with approval on inflation and cost of living sinking more than 40 points underwater.

That same poll found majority support for impeaching Trump among U.S. adults, including roughly one in five of his own 2024 voters.

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