Acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf dismissed the criticism of President Donald Trump’s comments about coronavirus testing by saying he was just venting his frustrations.

Margaret Brennan first brought up comments the president made about John Bolton before moving on to what Trump said at his Saturday night Tulsa rally about telling people to “slow the testing down.”

The White House has claimed the president was joking when he said, “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down, please.”

Brennan asked, “Are you aware of the president telling officials to slow down testing as it relates to coronavirus?”

Wolf insisted that isn’t actually happening and that POTUS was just venting:

“I think that what you heard from the president was frustration — frustration in the sense of that we are testing, I believe we’ve tested over 25 million Americans. We’ve tested more than any other country in this world. Instead, the press and others, all they want to focus on is an increasing case count. And we know that that’s going to occur when you test individuals more and more and more.”

