Actor Who Played ‘Cleveland’ on ‘Family Guy’ Steps Down: ‘Persons Of Color Should Play Characters Of Color’

By Caleb HoweJun 27th, 2020, 1:06 pm

White voice actor Mike Henry announced this weekend that he will be stepping down from his role as Cleveland, a Black character, on Fox’s Family Guy, a role he also played in the spin-off The Cleveland Show.

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years,” said Henry in a tweet on Friday night. He said is “stepping down” because “persons of color should play characters of color.”

Needless to say, reactions on Twitter…varied.

Show creator and writer Seth MacFarlane, who voices many of the characters, retweeted Henry’s announcement without comment. A short time later, he retweeted Bill Maher’s “New Rules” from Friday night.

