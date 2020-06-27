Actor Who Played ‘Cleveland’ on ‘Family Guy’ Steps Down: ‘Persons Of Color Should Play Characters Of Color’

White voice actor Mike Henry announced this weekend that he will be stepping down from his role as Cleveland, a Black character, on Fox’s Family Guy, a role he also played in the spin-off The Cleveland Show.

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years,” said Henry in a tweet on Friday night. He said is “stepping down” because “persons of color should play characters of color.”

It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

Needless to say, reactions on Twitter…varied.

Imagine being white, getting rich from playing a Black character, then 20 years later, after all those cheques, you have this moral epiphany. You're so cutting edge Mike. LOL https://t.co/yKSoiwVuqm — Phoitier 🏁🐍🌹🌹 (@MphoAK) June 27, 2020

This country is less than ten years away from passing a federal law for reparations payments. I genuinely had no idea white guilt was this pervasive. Just think, the GOP is the only thing stopping it. So….yeah. It’s passing. https://t.co/cbSkhXD4ib — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 26, 2020

I mean, that’s cool and all but what Black people really want is to dismantle systematic racism. I guess this helps but @SethMacFarlane is more at fault for not ever thinking “Hey, maybe a black person should play my black character” https://t.co/3CDkQesEpI — Davon (@davonmagwood) June 27, 2020

I’m so sorry to see this. This is not what the movement that I’m proud of should result in. I admire your intentions, but I hope Family Guy implores you to reconsider. https://t.co/Sp3oMmj5iQ — Seth Everett (@Seth_Everett) June 27, 2020

Let's be specific. Black people should play black people. https://t.co/JNQ3honshU — IS THERE A BUDGET? (@goldenpolaroid) June 27, 2020

Bruh all we wanted is the police in USA to protect and serve. None of this is needed. Lol https://t.co/RJBDzlKjKQ — DJ RAJ (@OfficialDjRaj) June 27, 2020

The funny thing about all the white people replying to this with "well should a dog voice Brian!?" etc are the same people who were mad Idris Elba played a Norse God in Thor and that the Doctor is a woman in Doctor Who. https://t.co/8MDw6fEUkb — Travon Free (@Travon) June 26, 2020

Show creator and writer Seth MacFarlane, who voices many of the characters, retweeted Henry’s announcement without comment. A short time later, he retweeted Bill Maher’s “New Rules” from Friday night.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]