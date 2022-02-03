Comedian Adam Carolla appeared on Hannity Thursday night and declared that people only care what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks because she’s “beautiful.”

During a discussion about Whoopi Goldberg’s recent controversial comments on the Holocaust, Carolla told Sean Hannity that AOC was being hypocritical when she told TMZ that people should “take the Jewish community’s lead” and forgive The View cohost. Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks.

“I think whenever there’s a moment like this or a learning moment like this, what’s super important is the relationship between that person and the community they’re making amends with,” she said outside the Capitol on Thursday.

“Obviously, it is hypocritical with AOC, because she didn’t care about Roseanne getting canceled, or Sharon Osbourne, or Chris Harrison from The Bachelor or any of that,” said Carolla. “It’s just when somebody from her side of the aisle gets slapped on the hand, then she wants to show some grace.”

He later added, “Here’s a quick thought experiment: if AOC was fat and in her sixties, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?”

“Oh boy,” replied. Hannity. “You’re gonna step in that one. What exactly do you mean by that? Is it because she’s young?

“Yes,” Carolla responded. “She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s beautiful, and everybody’s always putting a camera and a mic in her face. But her opinions are idiotic 95% of the time. And I don’t think if she was a middle-aged, heavyset woman anyone would care what she had to say.”

Hannity said he’s not so sure he agrees.

“She’s got the whole Democratic Party following her,” said the Fox News host. “In my opinion, she’s way more powerful than Speaker Pelosi. And if she and The Squad decided that she’s out, I think she could probably be speaker. If she challenges Chuck Schumer in New York, I think she has a good shot at beating him. Maybe I’m wrong.”

Carolla doubled down.

“I agree with you. I’m just saying if she was fat and old, I don’t think TMZ would be chasing her around with a camera.”

Hannity said, “I didn’t think we’re allowed to say the word ‘fat’ anymore. Is that shaming? Body shaming, etc., etc.? Would you call that?”

“Zaftig,” answered Carolla, using a lesser-known term for an overweight woman.

Watch above via Fox News.

