Adam Kinzinger Blasts Kevin McCarthy: History Will Remember Him for Resurrecting Trump After Jan. 6

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) warned that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be remembered for bringing Donald Trump’s political career back to life after Jan. 6.

Kinzinger gave an interview to Morning Joe on Thursday for the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by the former president’s supporters. Asked for his reflections, Kinzinger said he was “disappointed” and “sad” because of the Republican Party’s “silence” on the implications of that day.

Kinzinger spoke of how he and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) were “incredibly” outspoken about Jan. 6. He ripped into McCarthy for bringing Trump back from the brink of political death.

“He basically took the paddles out of the ambulance and resurrected Donald Trump’s political life,” Kinzinger said. “History books will record that the reason Donald Trump is still a force today, I promise you, is one man, Kevin McCarthy, who went down and resurrected him.”

Willie Geist noted how McCarthy’s pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago came just weeks after after the GOP minority leader said Trump was responsible for his supporters’ attack on Congress. Kinzinger then recalled how he warned McCarthy about the possibility of political violence before Jan. 6, only for McCarthy to dismiss him.

“The day after January 6th, you go together in the conference room where all the Republican members of Congress, and it’s basically silence, like this shell shock. What’s next? What now? Waiting for leadership,” said Kinzinger. “And Kevin McCarthy, despite his title as GOP leader, exercised zero leadership.”

Kinzinger went on saying it was “disappointing to see some of those outspoken after January 6th that have since crawled back into the bunker because ‘boy, Adam and Liz are taking a whole bunch of shots and we don’t wanna take those shots.'”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com