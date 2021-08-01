Adam Kinzinger Says He Expects ‘A Significant Number of Subpoenas’ from 1/6 Committee, Open to Subpoenaing Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republicans on the January 6 select committee, said on ABC News Sunday that he expects “a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people.”

He didn’t name any specific names, but told Jonathan Karl that this is about getting the truth to the American people, “even if there are some folks on some TV channels that don’t want to talk about it.”

Karl brought up comments from Congresswoman Liz Cheney (the second Republican on the 1/6 committee) about how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could be subpoenaed because of his January 6th call with Donald Trump. Additionally, Congressman Jim Jordan — one of the Republicans Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected for the committee — said this past week he spoke with the then-president that day as well.

“Would you support subpoenas to the Republican leader in the House and to Jim Jordan?” Karl asked.

“I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that. If that’s the leader, that’s the leader,” Kinzinger said. “If it’s anybody that talked to the president that can provide us that information — I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day.”

“If anybody’s scared of this investigation,” he added, “I ask you one question: what are you afraid of?”

