Adam Schiff Says Kevin McCarthy Is Threatening Telecoms Over 1/6 Committee Request Because ‘He’s Scared and I Think His Boss Is Scared’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a warning to telecommunications companies not to cooperate with the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection. That committee will reportedly seek phone records and other data from devices from various individuals, including some members of Congress.

“If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information,” said McCarthy in a statement, “they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States.” The statement concluded, “If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.”

Chris Hayes read Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) the minority leader’s newly released statement and asked for his reaction.

“Well, it’s a threat and it’s a threat premised on a falsehood, that somehow asking these companies to preserve records or ultimately to turn over records of people involved in an insurrection is somehow against the law,” said Schiff. “That’s just flat wrong. But McCarthy, look, he’s scared and I think his boss [Donald Trump] is scared. They didn’t want this commission and this select committee to go forward.”

Schiff noted that members of McCarthy’s Republican conference, such as Madison Cawthorn, continue to claim the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

“The last thing Kevin McCarthy wants to do is take on these rabble-rousers in his conference because frankly they represent Donald Trump,” said Schiff. “And Kevin McCarthy lives to do whatever Donald Trump wants. But he is trying to threaten these companies, and it shows yet again why this man, Kevin McCarthy can never be allowed to go anywhere near the Speaker’s office.”

