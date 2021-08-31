Joy Reid Slams ‘Junior Brownshirt’ Madison Cawthorn for Civil War Rhetoric: ‘Embarrassing, Creepy, Tree-Punching’ Congressman

In a speech delivered over the weekend, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) repeated the Big Lie about the 2020 being rigged against Donald Trump. But he didn’t stop there, suggesting he’d be willing to fight a second civil war over it.

“I will tell you, as much as I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there is nothing that I would dread doing more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American,” he said. “And the way that we can have recourse against that is if we all passionately demand that we have election security in all 50 states.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid shredded the freshman congressman on Tuesday. Calling him a “26-year-old junior brownshirt,” she said Cawthorn had made “a warning that would be better described as a threat.”

“Brownshirts” of course, was the nickname given to a notorious Nazi Germany paramilitary outfit.

She played footage from Cawthorn’s speech in which he said, “If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s gonna lead to one place, and it’s bloodshed.”

Reid went in on the lawmaker.

“So Cawthorn, who let’s just reiterate is not just some guy. He’s a — yes, embarrassing, creepy, tree-punching, but sitting member of Congress. And here he is, clearly justifying violence based on the false pretense of a rigged election. That’s the central claim of the Big Lie, which led to the January 6th insurrection in the first place.”

She later noted that during his speech that Cawthorn referred to the jailed Capitol rioters as “political prisoners.”

“He even mused about busting them out,” she said in apparent disbelief.

A spokesperson for Cawthorn told CNN on Monday, “Congressman Cawthorn is CLEARLY advocating for violence not to occur over election integrity questions.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com