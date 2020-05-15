MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace spoke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this afternoon and said she welcomed his criticism of the media coverage of “reopen” protests going on in multiple states.

Wallace asked Schumer what he has to say to people “literally agitating to get out of those lockdown orders” in his state and across the country.

Schumer said he understands the anxiety, but added, “If we too soon, if we do it without the advice of science, if we let a thousand of people, a few of whom hold automatic weapons, determine what we do, we’ll lose out. Look at what Dr. Fauci said yesterday, he spoke the truth and you can’t ignore the truth in a crisis like this.”

He knocked what President Donald Trump has been saying and repeated that we should be listening to the science before taking a swipe at the media:

“You can’t ignore truth, you can’t ignore science. And Donald Trump — you know, he seems to encourage these small groups. And I do fault the media, 1000 people gather in a state of eight million people and they’re carrying Confederate flags and Nazi flags and all of that — and they’re given a whole lot of attention. They shouldn’t be governing our policy and I understand Donald Trump is egging them on but still. ”

Wallace agreed that the vast majority of people agree that it’s safer to stay home now. She then added, “And we always welcome your media criticisms, I take them to heart… It all starts with telling the truth, I personally appreciate it.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

