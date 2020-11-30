Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt warned that “a Republican president will probably never happen again” if America allows the continued use of mail-in ballots in future elections.

On Fox & Friends, Earhardt and her colleagues reacted to Chris Krebs’ 60 Minutes interview where the former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director drew the ire of President Donald Trump by once again debunking his voter fraud conspiracy theories. Earhardt reacted by bringing up Trump’s complaints to Maria Bartiromo that the FBI and the Justice Department aren’t investigating his unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud.

Earlier, Earhardt voiced skepticism for mail-in ballots, even as she conceded that their use was necessary for the 2020 election while the coronavirus pandemic was still in effect.

A lot of voters are concerned about this election. They want to make sure it was fair. We want to make sure mail-in ballots — if they are used in the future, I know they had to be with Covid — but if they are in the future and Democrats have their way, it will happen.

Earhardt went on by conflating mail-in ballots with questions about whether the election was “fair” and guarded well enough against fraud.

“We want to make sure that dead people don’t get ballots. We want to make sure that poll watchers are allowed to observe from the right amount of distance. We just want to make sure the election is fair,” Earhardt said. “This is so important because I have heard it said time and time again if it’s not fair and if mail-in ballots are not reformed, and we use them in the future; then a Republican president will probably never happen again.”

Before the election happened, numerous news outlets published explanations for why it would take longer than usual to verify the results, how the increased use of mail-in ballots would be a factor, and how a red or blue “mirage” could emerge as vote processing played out across the country. Trump repeatedly attacked mail-in ballots before and after the election but has yet to show evidence that it’s responsible for election-rigging levels of corruption.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]