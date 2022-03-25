Ainsley Earhardt wondered aloud if America could get “any worse” than the current state that the nation finds itself, before listing all the reasons she felt that way.

The Fox & Friends co-host made these comments following a clip of President Joe Biden retelling a story from last year’s G7 conference in which he told fellow world leaders that “America is back,” before openly hoping to run against former President Donald Trump in 2024.

A flabbergasted Earhardt mocked Biden’s comments by saying “America is back? I mean, can America get any worse?” clearly misunderstanding that Biden’s comments came a year ago, which Steve Doocy helped explain. Earhardt ignored that cue and doubled down on what she sees as the dystopian state of the United States.

“Look at the economy, 40-year high inflation. Gas prices through the roof. Now we’re facing food shortages because that’s in the news this morning: food’s hard to get already, grocery store shelves are empty. Everything is more expensive,” she said. “We have an open border. Our adversaries are really pressing, they’re getting more and more aggressive. China’s watching Taiwan — looking at Taiwan after everything happening in Ukraine and Russia.”

“Biden is looking so weak and he’s embarrassing,” Earhardt concluded. “For him to say America’s back? He’s delusional.”

If one thing is clear from Earhardt’s rant is that she is a frequent viewer of Fox News, though she may get docked for neglecting the alleged record-high crime that has also earned a lot of airtime since January 20th, 20020. The narrative she put forth, and placing all blame for everything bad on the Biden administration, is simply how some Americans roll.

That said, there is real evidence to support many of the reasons behind her assertions. Lest we forget, even Donald Trump described the state of things in his inaugural address as “American carnage” so the glass-half-empty view is something that’s been around since at least before the Biden administration.

It is noteworthy that a conservative opinion show that drapes itself in the American flag appears to be so comfortable suggesting that America has never been worse, particularly if one considers that it was just 60 years ago that segregation by race in everyday places was commonplace and lawful, though I suspect that chapter in American history was not at the top of Earhardt’s mind when she was calling the sitting US president “weak” and “embarrassing.”

Something, something sunshine soldiers and summer patriots.

Watch above via Fox News.

