Al Franken Marvels Over ‘How Big a Dick Ted Cruz Is’ While Filling in for Kimmel

Former Democratic Sen. Al Franken roasted his old Republican colleague Ted Cruz while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

During his monologue, Franken listed a series of “threats” facing the country before getting to one of the graver issues of our time.

“I really think one of the most serious issues facing our country today is just how big a dick Ted Cruz is,” he said to uproarious applause. “I’ve said it before, but I probably liked Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues liked Ted Cruz, and I hate Ted Cruz. Ted Cruz is probably one of the most famous senators because, as I mentioned, he’s a huge dick.”

Franken’s barb did not go unnoticed by the Texas senator, who tweeted Franken is a “serial groper” in reference to the scandal that ultimately led to his resignation from the Senate in 2018. Oddly, Cruz further claimed Franken was “catcalling” him:

Serial groper… & disgraced, unemployed socialist… is now guest hosting on national television and fantasizing about my genitalia. Stop catcalling me, Al.

I don’t want date you. https://t.co/FJMiREMwC3 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 17, 2022

“I don’t want [to] date you,” Cruz added, presumably a reference to comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in response to critics.

Cruz has long been rumored to be one of the more unlikable members of the Senate. In 2016, his Republican colleague Lindsay Graham said, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

Watch above via ABC.

