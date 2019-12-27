The Rev. Al Sharpton argued on MSNBC that Michael Bloomberg could see a path to the nomination if a majority of the early primary states have different winners.

Host Alicia Menendez, who was filling in for regular host Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House Friday afternoon, noted “there is a hypothetical scenario where you come out of the first four states with someone different winning in each state. Where then does the Democratic primary go from there?”

“I think that’s the strategy that Michael Bloomberg is looking for,” Sharpton responded. “If there is no decisive winner of two or three of the first four – then you are running into Super Tuesday.”

“And Super Tuesday is going to not be about ground game, but coming in from the top–a frontal attack in terms of media, because you can’t knock on enough doors in Texas and California. And that’s where a media blitz could turn this whole thing a different way,” he continued. “Because he could say ‘how are they electable when they can’t beat each other? I can do this, I can do that.'”

“The reality is if you don’t have a decisive person that seems like they’re ahead after the first four, this becomes open season in terms of who the nominee could be,” Sharpton said.

via MSNBC.

