Alan Dershowitz Calls Bernie Sanders a ‘Self-Hating Jew’ in Newsmax Segment on Israel

Alan Dershowitz spoke on the right-wing channel Newsmax Friday, and called Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders a “self-hating Jew.”

In a segment first flagged by Media Matters’ Jason Campbell, Dershowitz told a Newsmax host during a segment on Gal Gadot’s comments on Israel and Palestine, “You can be a Jew and an anti-Semite.”

He continued, “Bernie Sanders, who’s Jewish, is a self-hating Jew, a self-hating Jew who is willing to see Israel be defeated militarily by a terrorist group because he’s on the hard left and he has to follow the hard left.”

Bernie Sanders wrote an op-ed in the New York Times calling for the US to stop being “apologists” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to reexamine US military aid to Israel.

Sanders called out Hamas for its role in escalating violence as well, saying, “Hamas firing rockets into Israeli communities is absolutely unacceptable” and that it’s attempting to “to exploit the unrest in Jerusalem.”

Dershowitz also said that big tech is responsible for spreading anti-Semitism by not taking down posts that claimed Israel was not a real state and ones invoking Adolf Hitler. He said, “When Twitter keeps those up after taking down Trump, it’s basically saying, ‘We think that’s the truth… because if it wasn’t the truth we’d have to take it down the way we took down Trump.'”

“Inadvertently, you get the social media supporting Hamas, the New York Times supporting Hamas and it sends a very powerful message. Do it again. Kill children, kill civilians,” he continued.

Recent reporting puts the death count in Gaza at 122, including 31 children. There have been 8 deaths reported in Israel including one child.

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

