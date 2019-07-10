In his first TV interview since Jeffrey Epstein’s indictment on sex trafficking charges, Alan Dershowitz stood by the lenient plea deal he struck on behalf of his former client back in 2008.

In an interview with CBS News’ Mola Lenghi, Dershowitz faced questions about his previous representation for Epstein, most of which had to do with how the embattled financier was accused of molesting and abusing scores of young women about a decade ago. Dershowitz insisted he didn’t realize the scope of the charges against Epstein when he was hired back then, but “as a criminal lawyer, being shocked by an allegation doesn’t mean that I won’t defend somebody.”

“If I had ever seen Jeffrey Epstein in any inappropriate situation with an underage girl, I would’ve terminated my relationship and turned him in. No way,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz went on to defend the 2008 deal by saying prosecutors thought they wouldn’t have enough evidence to indict, and that it wasn’t really a light sentence for Epstein.

“They made a deal, and for them, it was not a bad deal,” he said. “They got him to be a registered sex offender to pay vast amounts of money to all the women and to get him to plead and go to jail, and expose him for the world to see as a sex offender. I think the feds thought it was the best they could do.”

Dershowitz insisted he had nothing to do with how the deal was kept a secret, and when asked if he would’ve made the deal all over again, he said, “I would try to get a better deal. The job of a criminal defense attorney is to try to get the best possible deal.” He also used part of the interview to once again push back on Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused him of facilitating Epstein’s alleged crimes.

Watch above, via CBS.

