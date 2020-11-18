Ali Velshi Closes Show By Revealing Rachel Maddow’s Return in the Next Couple of Days

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will soon return to action following her recent exposure to the coronavirus.

For over a week, Maddow has been quarantining at home after a “close contact” of hers tested positive for Covid-19. The MSNBC host said she tested negative for the virus, but stayed off the network out of precaution for her colleagues.

Maddow’s colleague, Ali Velshi, hosted her show on Tuesday night, but he closed out the program by telling audience her return is imminent.

“I’ve got a little news for you that I think you’re going to appreciate,” Velshi said. “Moments before the show tonight I spoke with Rachel Maddow. She says she should be back here in the next couple of days. So I leave you with that happy thought.”

Lawrence O’Donnell thanked Velshi for the announcement as he took the wheel for the next hour, saying “you’ve just given both of our audiences the best news they could possibly hear this week, and thank you very much for filling in for Rachel. I know how much she appreciates and I know how much she trusts you to carry that hour as you’ve done so well.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]